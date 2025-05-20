Pakistan crowns Asim Munir as Field Marshal, the highest military rank, after humiliating setback during Operation Sindoor

In a dramatic display of political theatre and military self-congratulation, Pakistan has promoted its Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal—the highest military title in the country—just days after a bruising military standoff with India that ended in strategic embarrassment for Islamabad.

The announcement came via a statement from the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office, following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Shehbaz Sharif. Local media gushed over Munir’s “exemplary role” in the recent conflict, even crediting him with a so-called “successful” leadership during the clash with India. The promotion, however, has raised more eyebrows than cheers—especially across the border, where India has systematically dismantled Pakistan’s claims of victory with hard evidence and international briefings.

If the rank of Field Marshal was once reserved for legendary wartime triumphs, it now appears in Pakistan to be the reward for surviving a geopolitical disaster with enough bravado to spin fiction into fact.

This move wasn’t just symbolic—it came mere days after Pakistan’s Supreme Court handed the military a legal weapon by upholding the trial of civilians in military courts, a ruling seen by analysts as cementing Asim Munir’s already iron grip over the country. With the court’s nod, the Pakistan Army’s control over the democratic facade has only tightened.

So while the Pakistani state celebrates its Field Marshal, the world sees something very different: a desperate attempt to reframe humiliation as heroism, and a nation descending further into the shadow of its own military elite.