Pakistan launches drone attack and artillery firing on Jammu, Indian defence systems neutralise several drones while air raid sirens go off

After Indian forces intercepted multiple drones and missiles fired by Pakistan targeting several sites in India on the night of 7 and 8 May, Pakistan on 8th May evening again launched strikes targeting India. As per reports, several drones were sighted above Jammu, which were intercepted by Indian air-defence systems.

Apart from drones, Pakistan also resorted to artillery shelling targeting Jammu city. Defensive systems were promptly activated in response to multiple attempted aerial incursions involving unmanned aerial vehicles.

Locals reported that blackout was imposed on the city after Pakistan launched the attack, and several loud blasts were heard. Air sirens went off in the city after the drones were detected by Indian forces.

#BREAKING: Jammu at present is under attack. Drones across the night sky. Blackout has happened across the city. Indian forces neutralising the threat. pic.twitter.com/lvUxq5Opgv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2025

Social media users posted several images and videos of the purported drone attack and their interception by Indian air defence systems. The videos show several aerial vehicles flying rapidly in the sky. Sounds of explosions in the background also can be heard in the videos. The sounds of explosions are likely from launch of air defence rockets deployed by Indian forces.

#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division; sirens are being heard. pic.twitter.com/Jgftczowww — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

It has been reported that Pakistan had launched a swarm of drones, and all of them were successfully neutralised mid-air before hitting any target on the ground. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.