Patna, Bihar: Tanishq showroom looted by teenage criminals armed with guns, jewellery worth 3.5 lakhs, mobile phones snatched

In Bihar’s Patna, a Tanishq showroom at Kankarbag Colony was looted by teenage criminals armed with guns in a bold robbery on Sunday, November 10. After scanning CCTV footage, vehicles used and other clues, the police have finally managed to detain 2 suspects. As per reports, all accused involved in the crime were between 16-19 years of age and mostly local boys.

The showroom is located just 200 metres away from the residence of the DGP, as per reports. Armed criminals had entered the showroom, terrorised the staff and looted the on-display jewellery, estimated at around Rs 3.5 lakhs. When the manager tried to stop the criminals, they thrashed the manager and injured him. In addition to jewellery, they also looted the mobile phones of the showroom staff, as per reports.

Patna police have stated that though the criminals were most likely locals, the investigating team has found a connection in Nalanda and a team has been dispatched for further probe.