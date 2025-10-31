PM Modi hails Operation Kagar, declares that his govt will not rest until Naxalism and Maoist terrorism are eliminated from India

On Friday (31st October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Kagar aimed at eliminating the menace of Naxalism and Maoist terrorism from India. He declared that his government won’t rest until all districts of the country are free from them.

While speaking on the ocassion of the 150th anniversary of Sardar Patel, Pm Modi stated, “Before 2014, Maoist terrorism posed a significant threat to nearly 125 districts across the country.”

“Today, that number has been drastically reduced to just 11 districts, with only three still experiencing severe impact from Naxalism,” he added.

“I want to assure the nation that we remain steadfast in our commitment to eradicating Naxalism entirely. We will not rest until this menace is eliminated from the country,” Pm Modi concluded.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that 10500 Naxals, who picked up arms against the Indian State, have surrendered before the Indian government.