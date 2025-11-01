Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 1st November, where he inaugurated the new building of the state legislative assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The event marked an important milestone for the state, coinciding with Chhattisgarh’s 25th Statehood Day celebrations. The Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the newly constructed assembly complex.

He was joined at the ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant. During his visit, PM Modi also launched and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹14,260 crore across key sectors, including roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

PM launches new projects and housing schemes

Apart from the inauguration, the Prime Minister also took part in a massive Griha Pravesh ceremony for 3.51 lakh completed houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). He further released ₹1,200 crore as an instalment for around 3 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme. The initiative aims to provide secure and dignified housing to rural families, strengthening the government’s mission of housing for all.

#WATCH | Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh | PM Modi participates in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and releases ₹1200 Crore as an instalment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural… pic.twitter.com/v0NATsWjab — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

Addressing the large public gathering in Raipur, PM Modi recalled the journey of Chhattisgarh since its formation in 2000. He said, “I have also seen the period before the formation of the Chhattisgarh state. I have also witnessed the journey of the last 25 years. I am fortunate to be a part of this moment… We have completed 25 years, and the sun for the next 25 years is about to rise…”

#WATCH | Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Addressing a public rally, PM Modi says, "I have also seen the period before the formation of the Chhattisgarh state. I have also witnessed the journey of the last 25 years. I am fortunate to be a part of this moment… We have completed 25… pic.twitter.com/SWAEht54FP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

“India moving towards wiping out Maoist terror”

During his address, the Prime Minister praised the security forces for their relentless efforts in tackling Maoist and Naxal violence.“India is moving towards wiping out Naxalism and Maoist terror,” said PM Modi, while lauding the efforts of the security forces carrying out operations.

PM Modi said that the development wave had reached the remotest parts of the state, including areas once known for insurgency. “In the past 25 years, Chhattisgarh has witnessed an inspiring journey, from being known for Naxal violence and backwardness to emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability,” he said.

Celebrating 25 years of Chhattisgarh’s formation

Congratulating the people on the 25th anniversary of the state’s formation, PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership Chhattisgarh was carved out in 2000. “I pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision led to the establishment of Chhattisgarh state 25 years ago,” he said. He also mentioned that several leaders from Chhattisgarh had contributed significantly to the making of the Constitution under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

While talking about the tribals in the state, PM said, “Our government is preserving tribal heritage and emphasising their development and welfare. The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan is bringing development to thousands of tribal villages. This is a project worth approximately Rs 80,000 crore… In independent India, work on this scale has never been done in tribal areas.”

#WATCH | Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Addressing a public rally, PM Modi says, "Our government is preserving tribal heritage and emphasising their development and welfare. The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan is bringing development to thousands of tribal villages. This… pic.twitter.com/OkbbCq46Xf — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

“Under the PM Jan Man Yojana, development work is being carried out in thousands of settlements of backward tribes. Tribal communities have been collecting forest produce for generations. It is our government that has created opportunities for increased income from forest produce through Van Dhan Kendras. It has made better arrangements for the purchase of tendu leaves. Today, tendu leaf collectors in Chhattisgarh are earning more money than ever before,” he added.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, the Prime Minister said, “After 2000, an entire generation has changed in Chhattisgarh, which has not seen the times before 2000. When the state was formed, reaching the villages was difficult. Villages did not have roads. Today, the road network in the villages of Chhattisgarh has now reached 40,000 km…”

#WATCH | Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Addressing a public rally, PM Modi says, "After 2000, an entire generation has changed in Chhattisgarh, which has not seen the times before 2000. When the state was formed, reaching the villages was difficult. Villages did not have roads.… pic.twitter.com/RX7mhf5myU — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

“India taking heritage and development together”

PM Modi said India was progressing by embracing both tradition and modernity. “India is moving forward by taking heritage and development together, and this sentiment is evident in every policy and decision of the government,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee marks the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s development story. “By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, Chhattisgarh will play a crucial role in fulfilling the vision of a developed India,” he said, calling it a moment of pride and promise for every citizen of the state.