On August 30, 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit scheduled for August 31 to September 1. Earlier in the day, he departed from Japan concluding his two-day visit to the country.

In a X post, PM Modi shared, “Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders,” accompanied by four photos depicting a warm reception, including a ceremonial guard of honour and a child presenting flowers. This visit marks Modi’s first trip to China in seven years, as his last official visit was in 2018 for an informal summit in Wuhan.

Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/gBcEYYNMFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

The SCO Summit, involving key members like India, China, Russia, and others, focuses on regional security, economic cooperation, and counter-terrorism amid evolving global dynamics. This diplomatic engagement comes against the backdrop of lingering India-China border tensions following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, which strained bilateral ties. However, recent de-escalation efforts, including military disengagements along the Line of Actual Control, signal a cautious thaw in relations.

Modi’s participation underscores India’s commitment to multilateral forums like the SCO, which serves as a counterbalance to Western-led alliances. The visit gains added significance amid the escalating trade war with the U.S. under President Donald Trump, who assumed office in January 2025. Trump has imposed 50% tariff on imports from India, and has threatened high tariffs on Chinese imports.

Analysts suggest these U.S. policies are pushing rivals India and China closer, as both nations seek to diversify trade and strengthen economic ties to mitigate the impact of American tariffs.

For India, facing high U.S. tariffs on its exports, engaging China through the SCO could foster alternative markets and boost bilateral trade.