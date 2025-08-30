PM Narendra Modi speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone, recent developments related to Ukraine discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, on Saturday. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction.”

Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction. @ZelenskyyUa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard, the statement added.

PMO said that the leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch.

PM Modi is currently in Tianjin in China to attend the SCO summit. During the summit, he will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The PM arrived in China from Japan after a two-day visit, where he attended the 15th Annual India-Japan summit on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.