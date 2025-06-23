A case of forced religious conversion has surfaced in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh. Where Hindus were reportedly being lured with money and job offers and pressured to adopt Christianity.

On Sunday (June 22, 2025), BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers arrived to intervene at the ‘Yeshu Darbar’ event in Newada Market, Gangapur police station area. Workers informed the police that people were lured there with monetary incentives and forced to convert.

Former District Panchayat member Abhishek Yadav stated that the ‘Yeshu Darbar’ is held every Sunday here. Attendees are given false promises of education and jobs, and ‘faith healing’ rituals are performed, proclaiming that diseases can be cured by them. He complained that people who come are told the benefits of Christianity and converted.

ACP Phoolpur Pankaj Lavania said, “Based on a complaint by Vivek Kumar of Sarai Sultanpur, Mauaima police station area, a case has been registered against 18 people. Three organizers involved have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.”