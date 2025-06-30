In a significant operation, the police have exposed a terror module wherein a minor Hindu girl from Prayagraj was taken to Thrissur in Kerala and forced to convert to Islam and become a terrorist.

The case came to light when the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, it was found that the victim was lured by a Muslim friend to Kerala.

First, both of them reached Delhi and then boarded a train to Kerala. Upon arriving in ‘God’s Own Country’, the victim met with the terrorists associated with the module.

There, she was brainwashed and radicalised to become a terrorist. A key part of the conspiracy involved the minor Hindu Dalit girl’s forcible conversion to Islam.

In a critical turn of events, the girl managed to escape from the terrorists and reached a railway station nearby. From there, the Kerala police recovered her and handed her over to her family.

Based on the FIR and gathered evidence, the Prayagraj police arrested the girl’s Muslim friend and another man linked to the case.

Police sources stated that the gang is also involved in terrorist activities, and a large module is suspected to be behind.