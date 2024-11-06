Wednesday, November 6, 2024

‘Press freedom’ goes for a toss in West Bengal as police arrest journalist for speaking against attacks on Kali Puja Pandal

On Tuesday (5th November), the Kolkata police, working under the direction of the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government, arrested a journalist named Ananyo Gupta.

Gupta, who runs the West Bengal-based ‘Madhyom‘ news portal, posted a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday (2nd November) highlighting attacks on Kali Puja Pandals in Razabazar and Dakshindari.

In a tweet, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari informed, “Recently the portal uploaded a video covering the vandalism at a Kali Puja Pandal at Dakshindari area (adjacent to Ultadanga) in Kolkata. The video got a substantial amount of views and is getting viral.”

“Mamata Police who failed to secure the Kali Puja Pandal and desecration of Maa Kali’s idol, arrested Journalist Ananyo Gupta today. It seems, his fault is that he was covering the truth,” he added.

“This is not just about Free Press, this is an attempt to suppress those voices which raise an alarm when the Sanatan Dharma is under attack in West Bengal,” the BJP leader emphasised.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com