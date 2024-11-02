On Friday (1st November), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the police for failing to provide security to Hindus during Maa Kali’s Visarjan procession in Kolkata’s Rajabazar locality.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari shared videos stating that the immersion procession of the Hindu deity was attacked. He also demanded the immediate deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the area.

The BJP leader from Nandigram emphasised, “Appeasement politics at its height. Maa Kali’s immersion procession attacked at Rajabazar; Kolkata. Narkeldanga Police failed to act and protect the devotees.”

Narkeldanga Police failed to act and protect the devotees.

“Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, if you are yet not waking up from your deep slumber then request for the deployment of CAPF immediately in the interest of common & innocent Bharatiyas, who time and again are coming under attack from the radicals in WB,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya also slammed the West Bengal government. While calling out Mamata Banerjee for the inaction, he urged her to take immediate action or step down from the post of Chief Minister.

Amit Malviya tweeted, “Hindu Temples and devotees continue to be attacked in West Bengal, during Kali Puja. In Rajabazar, Kolkata, a procession for Maa Kali’s immersion was stone-pelted and assaulted; Narkeldanga Police failed to intervene and protect the devotees. Mamata Banerjee, either take immediate action or step down. Your ‘vote bank’ is creating havoc and targeting Hindus, with impunity. Enough is enough.”

Mamata Banerjee, either take…





On Saturday (2nd November), Kolkata Police claimed that the visarjan procession was not attacked. They alleged that a scuffle broke out between two individuals over bike parking, which later escalated.

However police intervened timely and brought situation under control. The scheduled Kali Puja immersion procession was completed peacefully and without any hindrance.

In a post on X, Kolkata Police claimed, “An attempt has been made on social media to create a fake narrative about the incident at Narkeldanga. No Kali Puja immersion procession was attacked.”

“The issue was related to the parking of a bike, which led to a fight between two individuals and further escalated. However, police intervened in a timely manner and brought the situation under control,” it further added.

“The scheduled Kali Puja immersion procession was completed peacefully and without any hindrance,” the Kolkata police concluded.