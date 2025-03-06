Thursday, June 5, 2025

Punjab: Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested by joint ops of UP STF and Punjab Police, grenades and detonators seized

On the morning of March 6, UP STF and Punjab Police in a joint operation have arrested a Babbar Khalsa terrorist named Lajar Masih. Masih is a part of ISI module and was held in Amritsar.

The police officials have informed that the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the German-based module of Babbar Khalsa International.

Masih has also been in direct contact with Pakistani ISI operatives in the past months. A cache of illegal arms and weapons have been seized during the arrest. Lajar Masih was found in possession of 3 active hand grenades, 2 active detonators, 13 cartridges and 1 foreign-made pistol, as per UP STF.

