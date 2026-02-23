On 23rd February, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met controversial gym trainer Mohammad Deepak. Weeks ago, the gym trainer was involved in a communal dispute in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, which brought him into the national spotlight and triggered a sharp decline in his business.

#WATCH | Delhi | Gym trainer Deepak, who defended a shopkeeper in Kotdwar, met Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, today.



He says, "Rahul Gandhi ji had called me here today. He spoke to my wife and family, and assured me that what I did was good and that I should not… pic.twitter.com/3ix0lOrVme — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Following the meeting, Mohammad Deepak said Gandhi personally invited him, spoke to his family, and assured him that he had done “nothing wrong”. According to him, Gandhi said he should not be afraid and expressed his intention to visit Kotdwar and take membership at his gym. Mohammad Deepak said Gandhi’s gesture was a matter of pride for him.

Business hit after Kotdwar controversy

Mohammad Deepak runs a gym from rented premises in Kotdwar. He claimed that the controversy has severely affected his livelihood. Earlier, around 150 members trained at his facility daily, but now the number has sharply dropped to 12 to 15 visitors daily.

The controversy involving Mohammad Deepak erupted on 26th January when members of Bajrang Dal asked the owner of Ahmed’s Baba School Dress and Matching Centre to change the name of his shop. The shopkeeper reportedly refused, which led to an argument.

Mohammad Deepak intervened and sided with the shop owner. A case was filed against him following the confrontation. Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said complaints were received from both sides and FIRs were registered. He added that police took suo motu cognisance after a road was blocked near Deepak’s premises and warned of strict action.

Notably, he has a problematic history. OpIndia’s investigation revealed his links to a Dubai-based businessman, Chand Maula Baksh, who regularly organised bodybuilding events for him. During the controversy, a video of Mohammad Deepak went viral on social media in which he was heard saying that there is immense power in the name “Mohammad”.

Another viral post by Mohammad Deepak calls those who describe the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack as Muslims “chutti@”. In a comment on the same post, he says that “if the terrorists took off the pants of Hindu men before killing them, then what did they take off the women?”

While Rahul Gandhi has described him as “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” warrior, Mohammad Deepak’s history is marred by a one-sided pro-Islamist narrative.