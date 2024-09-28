UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (28 September 2024) once again reiterated the ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ warning while addressing a public rally. The saffron-clad leader said if the society hadn’t been divided, Ram Mandir would not have been demolished and neither would have there been a structure of slavery existing at the Krishna Janmbhoomi.

Speaking at Radaur, Haryana, Yogi Adityanath said, “If we hadn’t been divided, then neither would the Ram Mandir have been demolished nor any other platform of slavery have been erected on Krishna Janmabhoomi, nor would the country have become a slave. Bring a strong government, and those who were opposing the Ram Mandir and Krishna Janmabhoomi until yesterday will be seen singing ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’ bhajans on the streets…”

Radaur, Haryana: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "If 'Hum Bate Nahi Hote', then neither would the Ram Mandir have been demolished nor any other platform of slavery have been erected on Krishna Janmabhoomi, nor would the country have become a slave. Bring a strong government, and… pic.twitter.com/kJWvSQpCqD — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

Earlier in August, Yogi Adityanath had warned about the opposition parties trying to foment divisions in the society. At a public event in Agra, Yogi Adityanath warned that divisiveness would lead to violence and anarchy, citing the attacks faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh following the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government.