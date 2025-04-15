‘Reports of violence exaggerated’: Ravish Kumar shields rampaging Islamist mobs by downplaying communal violence in Bengal

Days after violence swept West Bengal as Islamist mobs took to the streets protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, former NDTV anchor and ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar rushed to their defence, claiming reports from the state are exaggerated and untrustworthy.

On his YouTube channel, which he uses to promote propaganda and left-wing viewpoints, Kumar claimed that reports of violence from West Bengal should not be taken at face value. He asserted that most of these reports are disseminated by what he calls ‘Godi media,’ a derogatory term for news organisations that do not align with his agenda.

दलाली में अंधा रवीश कुमार 🤡



"बंगाल में हुई घटना को बढ़ा चढ़ा कर दिखाया जा रहा है"



"बंगाल से आ रही खबरों की विश्वसनीयता नहीं है"



"बंगाल से आई खबरों पर रिएक्ट ना करें, कुछ दिन रुक जाइए" pic.twitter.com/EW0Mt7mwpE — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 15, 2025

Kumar further states that one must wait for a few days for the dust to settle before reacting to reports of unrest reported from West Bengal.

Notably, Kumar’s dismissal of Islamist violence in West Bengal comes in the wake of heart-wrenching victim testimonies providing a first-hand glimpse into the bloodcurdling ordeal they had been through by Muslim mobs baying for their blood in the name of protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Hindus in Murshidabad were cornered by radical mobs targeting them specifically on account of their faith and seeking retribution for the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act by the Centre.