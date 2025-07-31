Russia launches missile and drone attack on Ukraine, ignores Donald Trump’s ‘very very bad sanctions’ threat

On July 31, Russia launched an aggressive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, bombarding the capital city of Kyiv.

As per reports, as many as 8 persons have died and multiple buildings have been hit in Kyiv on the early morning of July 31. 88 persons have been injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia launched more than 300 drones and 8 missiles at Kyiv.

Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian drones target the Ukrainian capital in a nighttime assault

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

On July 31, US President Donald Trump went on an angry rant against Russia and India and called them ‘dead economies’.

Just weeks ago, Trump had declared that he will bring very significant sanctions that will be ‘very very bad’ for Russia and all countries that are doing trade with Russia. On July 30, he declared 25% tariff on India and said there will be penalty for buying Russian oil.