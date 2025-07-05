Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 15,000 crore ancestral property in Bhopal declared ‘Enemy Property’ by Madhya Pradesh HC

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is facing a major inheritance storm as his family’s sprawling Rs 15,000 crore ancestral estate in Bhopal has been declared “enemy property” by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The century-old royal properties, including iconic landmarks like the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Flag Staff House, and Ahmedabad Palace, now hang in legal limbo. The dispute traces back to the death of Nawab Hamidullah Khan in 1960, whose daughter Abida Sultan migrated to Pakistan post-Partition. The government, invoking the Enemy Property Act, has moved to seize the estates, citing Abida’s migration as grounds for state control.

Saif, a descendant of Sajida Sultan—Abida’s sister who stayed in India—has been fighting the classification since 2015. Though he managed a temporary legal stay, the High Court lifted it last December, directing fresh proceedings to conclude within a year. Saif’s family was given 30 days to stake their claim, but they failed to respond, weakening their position.

The case could reshape the inheritance structure of the Bhopal royal family, and the clock is ticking. Amid this turmoil, Saif is keeping busy with upcoming films like Race 4 and Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar, but his real-life legal drama is far from over.