Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath, says CM Yogi buried the gangster who killed her husband

Samajwadi Party MLA Puja Pal has praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in the UP assembly for giving justice to her slain husband Raju Pal. Puja Pal’s husband was shot dead by gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed in 2015.

Notably, Atiq Ahmed, who served as Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly on Samajwadi Party ticket, was killed by three gunmen on his way to a court-mandated medical checkup on April 15, 2023.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Pal said that the CM worked to kill her husband’s murderer and got him justice.

Puja Pal said in the UP Assembly, “Who killed my husband? I want to thank the Chief Minister that he got me justice and listened to me when no one listened.”

She praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance policy and said, “The Chief Minister got justice to many women like me by implementing zero tolerance policy, due to which criminals like Atiq Ahmed were killed.”