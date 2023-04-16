Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead late last night while they were on their way to hospital. The three perpetrators surrendered immediately before the police present at the spot and were subsequently taken into custody.

“There is no one left in the family who can advocate for my brother (Atiq Ahmed),” claimed his sister Ayesha Noori. Let’s take a brief look at the slain mafia and his family.

Atiq Ahmed: 102 cases

102 cases were filed against Atiq Ahmed, including those of threats, murder attempts, and kidnapping. The gangster act was brought against him a total of three times. Even while incarcerated in different jails in Uttar Pradesh, he held meetings and ran his criminal empire. The initial complaint was filed against him in 1979. A total of 54 cases have been heard so far at UP police stations.

Ashraf Sheikh: 52 cases

Ashraf Sheikh alias Khalid Azim, Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother, has the most cases reported after the latter. He was named as an accused by the police in the murder of Umesh Pal, and they charged him with planning the conspiracy. An accused in the murder of Raju Pal, 52 cases were filed against him.

Mohammad Umar: Accused of kidnapping

Atiq Ahmed’s eldest son is Mohammad Umar. He is accused of two crimes, including the kidnapping of businessman Mohit Jaiswal. The CBI is in charge of looking into one of these cases. He has been subject to a number of sections, and in one instance, life imprisonment may also be inflicted. A reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on Umar and he surrendered in August 2022 only after the bounty was announced. He has been in charge of collecting ransoms since his father was imprisoned in 2017.

Mohammad Ali: Accused of demanding extortion and assault

Atiq’s second-eldest son Mohammad Ali is the subject of six pending criminal charges. Ali turned himself in in July 2022 when the police announced a reward of 50 thousand on him. He has been imprisoned in Prayagraj’s Naini jail ever since. He is charged with committing violence and extortion to obtain Rs 5 crore from a relative. He apparently handled extortion outside the jail because Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were behind bars.

Asad Ahmed: Accused in the Umesh Pal murder case

Asad Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed, who was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Jhansi along with his aide Ghulam Muhammad. Both were wanted in relation to the murder of Umesh Pal and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on them. This year, he passed his 12th-grade exams and intended to study overseas, but his passport could not be cleared because of his family’s criminal background. There was no criminal case against him before his involvement in Umesh Pal’s murder.

Mohd Ahjam and Mohd Aaban are in a juvenile home

Atiq Ahmed’s two minor sons Mohammad Ahzam and Mohammad Aaban were taken into custody by the police on 24 Februry after the murder of Umesh Pal. Their mother and Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen filed an application in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate against the police action, alleging there their whereabouts were not known. After this, both the boys were kept in the child reform home.

Shaista Parveen: 4 cases

Shaista Parveen was also made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and four criminal cases are registered against her. She allegedly met the shooter before Umesh Pal’s murder. However, she is still absconding and has a reward of 50 thousand on her.

Ayesha Noori: Accused of hiding the accused

Ayesha Noori, Atiq Ahmed’s sister, accompanied him while he was transported from Gujarat to Prayagraj, following the police car. She along with her two daughters has recently been the subject of a case charging her of providing the accused of Umesh Pal’s murder with shelter and assisting in their concealment. Raids are being carried out in search of the sister and her daughters who are absconding. She and her husband Akhlaq Ahmed reside in Agra and have an opulent lifestyle which was provided by Atiq Ahmed.

Akhlaq Ahmad: Accused in the Umesh Pal murder case

Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmed, a Meerut-based doctor was arrested on April 2 from his Meerut residence and was taken to Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. He was later sent to jail for 14 days of judicial custody.