Sambhal violence: Police book 800 people, including Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal for instigating Muslims

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked 800 persons for the rioting, stone pelting and arson that occurred in Sambhal on November 24 over the court-ordered survey of the disputed structure currently called Jami Masjid. Speaking to the media, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that sub-inspector Deepak Rathi, who was injured in the riots yesterday has filed an FIR against 800 persons for the mayhem.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi says, "…Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who was injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice… pic.twitter.com/0uvN0jOjJn — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

SP Bishnoi stated that Rathi has named 2 individuals Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal among the persons booked. Barq and Iqbal have been reportedly spreading hateful and violent messages among the locals, instigating them for violence. The police had earlier sent notices to Barq warning him against spreading hateful ideas and inflammatory speech.

The police further informed that 15 police personnel have been injured in the stone pelting, arson and firing done by the Islamic rioters on November 24 in Sambhal.

On 24th November, an Islamist mob carried out violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when authorities went to Jama Masjid for a court-ordered survey. Around 2,000 Muslims gathered outside the mosque. Reports suggest that Muslims from nearby areas also reached Sambhal and joined the angry mob.