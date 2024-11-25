On 24th November, an Islamist mob resorted to violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when authorities went to Jama Masjid for a court-ordered survey. Around 2,000 Muslims gathered outside the mosque. Reports suggest that Muslims from nearby areas also reached Sambhal and joined the angry mob. When the police asked them to disperse, they began pelting stones and set vehicles ablaze. The police had to resort to tear gas and a lathi charge to control the mob.

Shots were fired by the rioters side at the police, and four of the rioters were reportedly killed in the mayhem. CO Anuj Choudhary, the SP’s PRO, the SP, and 20 other police personnel were reportedly injured in the violence.

Internet suspended, schools closed

Following the violence in the area, Sambhal authorities have suspended internet services for 24 hours. Schools up to the 12th standard will remain closed on 25th November. Furthermore, the authorities have sealed the district until 1st December and issued orders prohibiting anyone from outside from entering the district. Though no curfew has been imposed, the situation resembles a curfew. The police have erected barricades on all three roads leading to the Jama Masjid.

Police did not fire real bullets, only rubber bullets were used, the deaths are due to firing from rioters’ side: Police says

Four mobsters reportedly died during the violence. The families of the deceased have claimed that they died in police firing. However, the Moradabad Commissioner Anjney Kumar Singh issued a statement saying that they were killed by the bullets that were fired in the mayhem by the rioters. Those who have been killed during violence have been identified as 23-year-old Bilal, 50-year-old Romaan, 30-year-old Naeem and 18-year-old Kaif. The commissioner asked if the families accusing police of opening fire at the mob are accepting the fact that their family members were out there pelting stones at the police.

‘Women were pelting stones from rooftops’: Moradabad Commissioner asks why the local Muslims sent their families to create mayhem

Singh also highlighted that women were throwing stones from rooftops. He mentioned that additional forces have been deployed in the area. Two women were seen pelting stones from a rooftop. He appealed to everyone not to engage in violence, as it would ruin their lives, and urged them to contest the matter in court. He clarified that the police were equipped only with riot-control gear, which included rubber bullets as permitted. He further emphasised that the police would not shoot themselves in the foot, pointing out that the SP’s PRO was struck by a bullet and another policeman has got shrapnel wounds.

Speaking to ANI, SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that women were also involved in stone pelting. He assured strict action against the mobsters and said that NSA would be imposed on the persons involved in violence. FIR in the matter has been registered. Investigation is underway to determine if there was any conspiracy involved. He said, “The situation is under control, and additional forces have been deployed. Internet services have been suspended for a day. Some individuals began pelting stones at the police, who then responded in kind. They set a few vehicles on fire and targeted the police. The police dispersed the crowd. While the District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) were patrolling, two women pelted stones at them, and firing was carried out using country-made pistols, injuring a Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the leg. This is highly unfortunate. Strict action will be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA). An FIR has been registered, and 20–22 police personnel have been injured. The mobile phones of those detained are being checked to determine whether there was any conspiracy involved.”

Speaking to the media, a relative of the deceased rioter Naeem said, “He went out to buy refined oil, saying a curfew might be imposed. He was not out to participate in the violence,” indicating that Naeem may have been possibly aware of the potential for violence that could result in a curfew in the area.

Speaking to media, DGP Prashant Kumar said, “We are closely monitoring everything. Police and administrative officials are on the ground managing the situation. They are patrolling the affected areas. Anti-social elements will soon be identified and strict action will be taken against them. Additional police forces have been deployed near the mosque to ensure law and order. Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

