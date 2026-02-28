Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian strikes on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar, offers full logistical and military support to those nations

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced Iran’s missile attacks on US military bases in the United ArabEmirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, labelling them a blatant aggression and a violation of international law.

The Kingdom expressed solidarity with the affected nations, pledging to provide all necessary military and logistical support to counter the threats. The statement warns of severe regional instability and calls for global intervention to protect the sovereignty of the nations against what the Kingdom described as Iranian expansionism.

The Saudi response comes amid a dramatic escalation in hostilities that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated preemptive strikes on Iran, codenamed ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel and ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US.

US President Donald Trump announced the onset of major combat operations in a video message, stating the attacks aim to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, destroy its missile program, and facilitate regime change to “give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.”

Explosions rocked Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, and other Iranian cities, with Israel claiming to target Iran’s supreme leader, president, and military command. Iran has reported dozens of civilian casualties in the US-Israel strikes. Some reports have stated that the residential building of the Iranian supreme leader has been hit.

US bases within range of Iranian ballistic missiles.



The strikes by the US-Israel follow the collapse of nuclear talks in Geneva just two days ago, mediated by Oman, amid accusations of Iranian non-compliance with US demands.

Iran retaliated to the US-Israel strikes with a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting Israeli cities, prompting air-raid sirens and explosions in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa, and US military installations across the Gulf.

Confirmed targets that have been hit by Iranian strikes include Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.