ust days after India and Pakistan agreed to a complete ceasefire following a dangerous flare-up along the Line of Control, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has once again ignited controversy—this time from the stage of a charged rally in Karachi.

Speaking at the “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Gratitude) rally on Sunday, Afridi heaped praise on Pakistan’s military, calling them “unbreakable,” while launching a fiery tirade against India. In his address, he accused the Indian armed forces of targeting civilian areas, destroying mosques, and even killing children—accusations that have drawn sharp criticism online on account of its grounds in fiction.

Videos of Afridi waving flags and leading chants in support of Pakistan’s military have since gone viral, reigniting old debates about the former cricketer’s penchant for provocative political commentary.

Shahid Afridi leads a rally in Karachi to celebrate Pakistan's victory. ??

Boom Boom in support of Pakistan Army.

#PakvsIndiaWar #IndiaPakistanWar2025 #PakistanZinadabad @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/KKs2flJdPe — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) May 11, 2025

Afridi also backed Pakistan’s military retaliation to India’s recent precision strikes, claiming that India’s “aggression” left Pakistan with no choice but to act in self-defense. “India has now tasted the consequences of its own provocation,” he declared to a cheering crowd.

Afridi’s rally came in the wake of understanding between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities after a spooked Islamabad dialed up Washington and sough urgent US intervention following India’s punitive air assault.

In a swift and precise counter-strike, the Indian Air Force targeted and disabled 11 key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airbases across PoK and Punjab regions. The coordinated assault crippled Pakistan’s aerial response capability, grounding multiple squadrons and damaging critical infrastructure. Satellite imagery revealed burnt tarmacs, destroyed hangars, and abandoned fighter jets—marking one of India’s most decisive aerial operations in recent history.