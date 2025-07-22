Tuesday, July 22, 2025

State of Maharashtra approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC verdict acquitting all convicts in 2006 train blast case

The State of Maharashtra has approached the Supreme Court of India against the verdict by the Bombay High Court on July 21 that acquitted all 12 persons convicted by the MCOCA court in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. 

CJI BR Gavai has agreed to list the matter on Thursday, July 24,  after an urgent mentioning by the Solicitor General.

As per reports, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has appealed to the CJI to hear the matter urgently. The CJI remarked that 8 of the 12 convicts have been released already after the High Court order. The SG added further that the matter needs to be heard urgently by the apex court.

On July 21, the Bombay HC had acquitted all 12 convicts, 5 of whom were on the death row, for the 2006 train blast case. The verdict cited discrepancies in the investigation, witness testimonials and other issues to say that the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Details of the case and verdict can be read here.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com