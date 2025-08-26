Supreme Court forms SIT to probe Reliance Foundation’s Vantara after PIL questions relocation of elephant Mahadevi from Kolhapur Jain Temple

The Supreme Court of India on August 25 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against Vantara Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, managed by the Reliance Foundation.

The SC’s order, by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale followed two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) claiming illegal animal acquisitions, particularly elephants, mistreatment, financial irregularities, and non-compliance with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and CITES regulations. One PIL was regarding the relocation of a Jain temple elephant named Mahadevi.

The team will be chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice J. Chelameswar. Former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Commissioner of Customs Anish Gupta are also in the SIT.

The SIT is tasked with investigating animal sourcing, compliance with wildlife laws, veterinary care standards, and allegations of money laundering, wildlife smuggling, and environmental concerns, including Vantara’s location near an industrial zone.

The SC has asserted that the SIT is only for fact-finding, and the mere constitution of it does not ean any endorsement of the claims made by the PILs. It has asked the SIT to submit its report by September 12, 2025, with the case listed for review on September 15. The Gujarat government has been asked to cooperate fully with the SIT.