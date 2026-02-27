As tensions between US and Iran rise, USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier arrives at Israel’s northern coast

On 27th February, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived at the northern coast of Israel. The US aircraft carrier played a significant role in US President Donald Trump’s controversial operation in Venezuela and is likely to be a part of the potential action against Iran.

The aircraft carrier’s deployment is among the largest American military buildups in the Middle East. Amidst the exchange of verbal threats and warnings between American and Iranian leadership, the US is expanding its naval and air power in the region. The tensions between the US and Iran heightened over the latter’s nuclear programme and regional security threats.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has now joined the USS Abraham Lincoln and other US warships in the region, indicating that an attack on Iran can be launched anytime now.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel has authorised non-emergency personnel and the family members of those in Israel to leave the nation due to “safety risks”. The Embassy said that others may take commercial flights to leave Israel while there is still one operational.

“On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks. In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the US Embassy may further restrict or prohibit US government employees and their family members from travelling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” the US Embassy in Jerusalem stated.