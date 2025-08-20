Trump imposed tariffs on India to put pressure on Russia: White House

On Tuesday, August 19 (local time), US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India to put pressure on Russia. Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products as part of his plan to pressurise Russia over the Ukraine war.

Leavitt said, “Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He’s taken actions, as you’ve seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He’s made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place.”

US President Trump has fallen out with India after the Indian government clarified that he had no role to play in ceasefire between India and Pakistan and that was agreed upon after Pakistan requested India to stop.