US President Donald Trump shared an Artificial Intelligence (AI) video showcasing his plans for converting strife-torn Gaza into a paradise—a riviera of the Middle East, as likes to call it.

The video opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, displaying the text “Gaza 2025” in green, followed by the question “What’s next?” in red, white, and blue.

The visuals showed a reimagined Gaza, featuring skyscrapers, vibrant markets, strip clubs, and beaches, all embodying Trump’s signature lavish lifestyle.

One striking image from the AI video includes Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dressed in beach outfits and sipping their summer coolers beside a swimming pool.

It also showed a towering Trump statue surrounded by palm trees against a serene sunset. The video also showcases Trump alongside his close associate Elon Musk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, portraying the futuristic vision the former president envisions for Gaza.

“Donald Trump will set you free, bringing life for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear—Trump’s Gaza is finally here,” the lyrics of the song say as it plays in the background. The chorus continues, “Trump’s Gaza shines so bright, a golden future, a brand-new life.”

The AI video has, however, sparked anxiety among the US allies in the Middle East and Palestinians, with many fearing that such videos reinforce Trump’s earlier utterances of taking over Gaza which would entail forced displacement of the locals.