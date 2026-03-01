Sunday, March 1, 2026

UAE warns Iran against attacking its neighbours, threatens with regional isolation if it does not stop aggression against Gulf countries

UAE President advised Iran not to attack its neighbours.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image via AFP and The National)

After Iranian airstrikes rocked parts of the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, the UAE on Sunday (March 1, 2026) warned Iran against targeting its neighbours. As per reports, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, said that Iran’s attack on the Gulf countries is a “miscalculation”. Gargarsh cautioned Iran that if it did not stop aggression against the Gulf countries, it would face isolation.

“The Iranian aggression against the Gulf states was a miscalculation, and it isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours,” said Gargash in a post on X. “Return to reason, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens,” he added.

The warnings by the UAE came after Iran struck several provinces of the UAE while retaliating against the US-Israeli combined strikes on it. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes on Iran.

On Saturday (28th February), Iranian missiles hit several parts of Abu Dhabi, including the Al-Dharfa US Base in the Southern part of the city. Similarly, 5 major blasts caused by Iranian strikes shook Dubai, leading to the closure of its airspace, which left many passengers stranded. One of the blasts damaged the Dubai International Airport, injuring four people. Zayed International Airport in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi also suffered damage. The landmark Burj Al Arab hotel also sustained severe damage and was engulfed in flames after debris from an intercepted drone struck the building.

Several other Gulf countries, including Qatar and Oman, experienced explosions due to Iranian airstrikes.

