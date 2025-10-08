On 8th October 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Yash Raj Films (YRF) will be shooting three major projects in the United Kingdom from early 2026 onwards. During his visit to Mumbai, PM Starmer along with representatives from the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios arrived at the YRF Studios.

The British delegation was welcomed by YRF head and producer Aditya Chopra and his actress wife Rani Mukherji. During the event, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country.”

As per an official statement issued by the British government, the three Yash Raj Films projects set to be shot in Britain will generate over 3,000 jobs.

“Yash Raj Film, India’s leading film production and distribution company, have confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the economy by millions of pounds,” the statement reads.

“To mark the announcement, the Prime Minister visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai today alongside a delegation of some of Britain’s biggest names in film including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios,” it adds.

Highlighting the impact of the recently signed historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, the British government said that “ Yash Raj’s commitment follows an 8-year hiatus from filming in the UK – showcasing the impact the UK-India trade deal is already having.”

On 8th October, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on his first official visit to India. His office has described this visit as the largest ever UK government trade mission to India. Starmer is joined by 125 top CEOs, entrepreneurs, university leaders, and cultural representatives. The two-day visit marks a crucial step in strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing the recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both India and the UK have hailed as historic.