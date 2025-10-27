UK: White man rapes 20-year-old Indian-origin woman in a racially aggravated attack, calls her ‘Pak* bit*h’

On Saturday (25th October) evening, an Indian-origin woman was raped by a white man during a ‘racially aggravated’ crime in the West Midlands county of the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the 20-year-old victim was called ‘Pak* bit*h’ by the rapist before the assault. The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

In a statement on Sunday, the police informed, “We were called just after 7.15pm last night to concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street. Officers established that she had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know.”

“She is now being supported by our officers following the attack, in the Park Hall area of Walsall. The attacker is described as white, in his 30s, with short hair, and was wearing dark clothing. This evening we are releasing CCTV footage of the suspect,” it added.

The West Midlands police have urged the locals to provide information about the suspect, who is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

As per reports, the victim is of Punjabi origin, and the incident has raised alarms about repeated racially motivated sexual assault.

In September this year, an Indian Sikh woman was raped and told to ‘go back to her own country’ in a racially motivated attack. The incident occurred in Oldbury town in the West Midlands county of the United Kingdom.