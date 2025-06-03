Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Ukraine hits bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives

Days after Ukraine launched a massive drone strike on Russia through its operation ‘Spiderweb’, it has now claimed that it has struck the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea using underwater explosives. This is the third attack by Ukraine on this vital bridge which is used by Russian forces as a supply line.

Ukraine’s secret service SBU posted on Telegram, “The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater!”

The agency said it had used 1,100 kilograms of explosives which “severely damaged” the underwater pillars supporting the bridge.

Notably, this attack comes a day after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.



