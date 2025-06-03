Ukraine hits bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives

Days after Ukraine launched a massive drone strike on Russia through its operation ‘Spiderweb’, it has now claimed that it has struck the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea using underwater explosives. This is the third attack by Ukraine on this vital bridge which is used by Russian forces as a supply line.

New: Ukraine's SBU security service behind the audacious drone attack deep inside Russia now says it has attacked the Kerch bridge in occupied Crimea in a months-long operation. It says SBU agents "mined the supports" of the bridge with 1,100kg of TNT under the water line and… pic.twitter.com/qbUSdebbJq — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 3, 2025

Ukraine’s secret service SBU posted on Telegram, “The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater!”

The agency said it had used 1,100 kilograms of explosives which “severely damaged” the underwater pillars supporting the bridge.

Notably, this attack comes a day after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.





