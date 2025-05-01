Thursday, May 1, 2025

Ullu App’s show ‘Arrest House’ hosted by Ajaz Khan asks participants to demonstrate sexual poses, netizens demand ban on such content

Ajaz Khan’s reality show, Arrest House, being aired on Ullu App and YouTube is facing fierce criticism from netizens for its explict content after a clip from one of its episodes went viral. The clip that has gone viral shows Ajaz Khan asking contestants to demonstrate various sex positions as per Kamasutra, something that viewers have deemed vulgar and inappropriate.

In the video, Ajaz Khan is seen encouraging a contestant to showcase her knowledge of sex positions. When the contestant admits that she is not familiar with the positions, Ajaz questions her, saying, “Tumne experiment nahi kiya kabhi?”, after that, he asks other contestants to demonstrate the positions.

Once the clip of the show went viral, netizens demanded a ban on such content which basically amounts to pornography.

Apparently, a complaint has also been filed A complaint has been filed by Adv.Vineet Jindal with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Delhi Police against the Ullu app web series over the obscene content.

Some netizens even wondered how the show is still allowed to air despite this pornographic content.

Ajaz Khan, the alleged actor, had fought even the recent Maharashtra elections where he managed to garner 155 votes.

