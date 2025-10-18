UP’s defence manufacturing milestone: First batch of BrahMos missiles to be flagged off by CM Yogi and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh from Lucknow 

The first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles manufactured at the newly inaugurated Lucknow facility will be handed over on Saturday, 18 October. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will lead the flagoff ceremony.

The BrahMos missiles are the first batch manufactured at the Lucknow unit, located at the Bhatgaon area in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, inaugurated by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 11 this year, celebrated as National Technology Day.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India’s political, social and strategic willpower,” Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had said during his virtual address at the inauguration of BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on May 11, 2025.

The BrahMos Lucknow unit is Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, spread across 80 hectares.

The facility is equipped with hi-tech production lines and is capable of large-scale manufacturing.

The initial target is to manufacture 80-100 missiles annually. But once the operations stabilise, the facility is capable to make up to 150 missiles in a year.

The missiles, which will be developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya in a joint venture of India and Russia, are capable of being launched from land, sea or air.

The Brahmos production unit in Lucknow was announced as part of the Defence Industrial Corridor initiative launched by PM Modi during the 2018 Global Investors’ Summit. The defence corridor has six nodes, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. Its foundation stone was laid in 2021.

During the Operation Sindoor earlier this year, the BrahMos missiles were used by the Indian forces for the first time in a combat situation, with a resounding success rate. India used multiple BrahMos missiles, successfully penetrating Pakistan’s air defence and hitting Pakistani military facilities on multiple locations all over the country.

The airfields in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha reportedly sustained heavy damages. Sialkot and Pasrur radar locations were also hit. Several accounts indicate that the BrahMos missile was probably one of the weapons used in tandem with SCALP and Hammer munitions.

The long-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is an unmanned payload rocket that has a warhead, precision-guided weaponry, an aerodynamic frame, a propulsion system and a guidance system. It is renowned for its exceptional accuracy. The BrahMos is an India-Russia joint project and is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world. Details of the BrahMos system can be read here.