Launching an offensive against terrorist launch pads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian defence forces carried out precision strikes on 9 terror camps in the wee hours of Wednesday (7th May). The precision strikes carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’. According to NDTV, the operation involved utilisation of air, naval and land-based assets. This is the first time since 1971 that all 3 arms of Indian Armed Forces took part in the same operation together.

To target the terror infrastructures in a precise manner and avoid civilian casualties, India used a range of high-precision, long-range strike weapons like the SCALP cruise missile, the HAMMER precision bomb and loitering munitions.

SCALP (Storm Shadow)

The SCALP missile, also called Storm Shadow, is an air-launched long-range cruise missile with a range of over 250 km. The missile is loaded with stealth features, which make it suitable for deep strikes. It is an all-weather missile capable of being operated at night. The missile has an advanced navigation system which uses INS, GPC and terrain referencing, which enhances its accuracy. It uses an infrared seeker which matches the target image that is fed into it to carry out the strike precisely. The missile is tough to detect as it flies low. It is manufactured by the MBDA, a European consortium.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range)

HAMMER, also known as a glide bomb, is an all-weather air-to-ground precision-guided bomb, which is preferred for targeting fortified infrastructure such as bunkers and multi-storey buildings. It is a precision-guided, stand-off munition with a range of 50-70 km. It is capable of being fitted to standard bombs. The bomb, immune to jamming, is capable of being launched from low altitude over rough terrain and is difficult to intercept. It is made by the French manufacturer Safran.

Loitering Munitions

Loitering munitions are a category of precision weapons that hover over the target area before striking. These weapons, known by names such as suicide drones, kamikaze drones or exploding drones, can act either autonomously or through remote control. Loitering munitions can wait around in the sky until they spot a target. They are useful for hitting short-term and hidden targets. They can also be fitted with artificial intelligence to improve their efficiency, requiring less human control.

Under Operation Sindoor, India successfully targeted nine sites linked to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujhaideen, out of which four were located in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Among the sites targeted was the terror camp where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received training.

The nine sites are –

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur,

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke,

3. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, located in the Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan,

4. Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber,

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli,

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli, PoJK,

8. Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad, Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen,

9. Markaz Syedna Bilal, located opposite the Red Fort, Muzaffarabad.