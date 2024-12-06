UP: Fatehpur Noori Jama Masjd approaches HC against road widening project, says portion marked for demolition is ‘vital part’

The management committee of the Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur, UP has approached the Allahabad High Court against the UP govt’s road widening project. The masjid committee has appealed that UP PWD’s plan to demolish a part of the mosque for the road widening project will harm a vital section of the mosque and it must be stopped, Live Law reported.

The petition will be heard by a bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Bipin Chandra Dixit today December 6. The petition also seeks to acknowledge Noori Jama Masjid Fatehpur as a heritage site. It says the demolition will cause ‘irreparable harm’ to the nation’s cultural heritage and local communities.

The Noori Jama Masjid is situated in the village Lalauli of Fatehpur district. It is reportedly 180 years old.

A 150 square-foot section of the Noori Jama Masjid is marked for demolition by the UP PWD, under the widening project on the both sides of NH 335. A 2 km section is being developed with 40-foot area on both sides.

Advocate Syed Azeem Uddin is representing the management committee for the mosque. He also wants the ASI to include the mosque as a protected monument.