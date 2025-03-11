UP govt under CM Yogi raises MSP of wheat to Rs 2425 per quintal

The Uttar Pradesh government under CM Yogi Adityanath,, has decided to increase the minimum support price of wheat to Rs 2425 from the current price of Rs 2275 per quintal. The increased prices will be effective from March 17 to June 15 in the current crop purchase season.

The Yogi government has increased the support prices for wheat by a total of Rs 450 in the last 5 years. The purchasing of the wheat crops will be carried out across 6500 centres in the state.

The news about the increased MSP for wheat was announced by UP finance minister Suresh Khanna after the budgest session in assembly on Monday, 10 March. He firtehr informed that. the purchasing of the wheat across 6500 centres in the state will be carried out using the electronic point of purchase (pop) machines after biometric identity verification of farmers.

The budget session of the UP assembly concluded on Monday, 10 March.