A rare scene unfolded in Raya Buzurg village of Asmoli area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday, 3rd October, when members of the Muslim community themselves started taking down a mosque wall built on government land. The move came after local authorities issued a notice earlier this week, asking the mosque clerics to vacate the encroached land within four days or face bulldozer action.

Community members act after Friday prayers

According to villagers, the mosque was illegally constructed on about 510 square meters of government land. On Thursday, 2nd October, a joint team of police and administrative officials visited the area and demolished two marriage halls that had been illegally built on separate government plots. During the same visit, officials warned that the mosque would also have to be removed within four days.

To avoid any confrontation or unrest, villagers held a community meeting and agreed to take down the mosque walls themselves. On Friday, immediately after offering the Friday jumma prayers, men from the locality gathered with hammers and tools and started bringing down the walls. Locals described the move as a voluntary step taken to prevent tensions.

Administration keeping close watch

Officials said the mosque and other structures had been under illegal occupation for a long time, and despite repeated notices, no action was taken earlier by those in possession. With the latest drive, the district administration decided to act strictly against all such encroachments.

Villagers admitted that while the administration’s pressure played a role, they too wanted to avoid any clashes. Hence, they collectively started bringing down the mosque after Jumma prayers. Meanwhile, police and administrative teams continue to monitor the area to ensure peace and prevent any disturbance.