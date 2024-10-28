US, France, Armenia the top 3 buyers of ‘Made In India’ military equipment, production nearly 3 times of 2014-15 levels

India is currently exporting military equipment to more than 100 countries in the world, a report in Business Standard quoting official sources said. The top three national that are importing military equipment from India are USA, France and Armenia, as per the report.

Indian companies export mostly helicopters and aircraft manufactured for US defense companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing to the USA. The export to France are mostly software and electronic equipment while Armenia is importing a significant amount of ATAGS artillery guns, Pinaka rocket launcher systems, Swathi radars for locating weapons etc.

The report cited that the military-industrial base in India is showing promising growth, with over 16 public sector units, 430 firms with licenses and over 16000 medium and small enterprises in the country. The sector has shown over 3 times increase in production value since 2014-15, with equipment worth Rs 127,265 crores produced in the 2023-24 fiscal, as per government sources.