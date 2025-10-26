US: Mass shooting at historically black university in Pennsylvania leaves 4 injured, accused still on the run

An incident of mass shooting happened at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania during a homecoming event around 9 pm on Saturday (25th October, local time). At least 4 people are said to have sustained injuries in the shooting.

The shooting occurred during a tailgate and yard fest event near the football field at one of the nation’s first historically Black colleges. The injured were rushed to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that his administration offered full support to the university and the local law enforcement authorities. He advised people to avoid the area.

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement. Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” Governor Shapiro posted on X on Saturday

The office of Chester County District Attorney said that law enforcement had taken cognisance of the shooting incident and that an investigation was underway.

No suspects have been caught or identified by the authorities so far.

Rampant mass shooting incidents in the United States

Several incidents of mass shootings have happened at various places, including schools, churches and restaurants in the United States. Earlier this month, around 8 people were killed and 18 were injured in three separate incidents of shootings in three towns in Mississippi in the United States.

In September 2025, an incident of mass shooting was reported near the American Fish Company Restaurant in the Southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina, US. Three people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting.

A similar incident, a mass shooting, was carried out by a trans person at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, United States. The shooter fired through the windows of the church towards the children who were attending Mass. Two kids aged 8 and 10 years were killed, while 17 others (14 children and 3 adults) were injured during the targeted attack.