President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on India’s trade practices on Monday (September 1), calling the economic relationship “totally one-sided” and a “disaster” for the United States.

In a Truth Social post, which came hours after PM Modi’s bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, he accused India of flooding the US market with goods while keeping American companies out through what he called “the highest tariffs in the world.”

Trump doubled down on his criticism, noting that India continues to import most of its oil and defense equipment from Russia, “very little from the U.S.” While he acknowledged that New Delhi has recently offered to slash tariffs to “nothing”, he dismissed the move as “too late.”

The remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds key meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

Days earlier, Washington announced sweeping duties on Indian exports, up to 50%, hitting textiles, gems, seafood, and metals worth $45 billion annually. India has denounced the tariffs as “unjustified,” with PM Modi vowing: “We will not bow down.”