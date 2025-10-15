US revokes visa of several foreigners for abusing Charlie Kirk and celebrating his assassination on social media

In a stark escalation of immigration enforcement tied to online rhetoric, the U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday the revocation of visas for six foreign nationals accused of celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media. In a thread on X, the state dept cited social media posts by such foreigners, adding that their visas have been revoked. These users posted abusive remarks targeting Charlie Kirk, and justified and celebrated his assassination.

The State Department asserted that the United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. It stated, “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

The State Department’s thread, posted late Monday evening, featured screenshots of inflammatory posts from users in Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay. Each post was captioned with a blunt declaration: “Visa revoked.”

An Argentine user described Kirk as having “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and wished him to “burn in hell.”

A South African national mocked American mourners, labelling Kirk’s event a “racist rally” that “ended in attempted martyrdom” and deriding supporters as “white nationalist trailer trash.”

A Mexican poster stated Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist” and asserted that “there are people who deserve to die” to improve the world.

A Brazilian individual said that “Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him” and lamented that he “DIED TOO LATE.”

A German user justified the killing by writing, “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”

A Paraguayan account called Kirk a “son of a b****” who “died by his own rules.”

The names of the people who made the comments have been masked by the State Department.

The thread concluded with a statement affirming the administration’s commitment to “defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens,” crediting President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the policy. It emphasized that “aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent voice in conservative circles, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while delivering a speech at a rally in Provo, Utah. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a local resident with no prior criminal record, at the scene. Robinson faces federal charges of first-degree murder and terrorism-related offenses.

The assassination prompted President Donald Trump to declare a National Day of Mourning and posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.