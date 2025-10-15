Uttar Pradesh: ‘200+ Rohingyas, Bangladeshis with Aadhar Cards found in Jaunpur village’, probe started after BJP leader’s complaint

Over 200 Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants have been reportedly found to be living in Murki village in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has lodged a complaint with the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak. The administration has established a three-member team tasked with submitting a report by 17th October.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA from the region Dinesh Chaudhary remarked that the hamlet has a Muslim majority and headed by a man named Mohammad Sadiq. He accused the village head of bringing in these outsiders to advance his political agenda and bolster his voter base. He added that Sadiq has taken no action despite multiple protests from other locals.

However, the alleged immigrants claimed to be Indians, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The majority engage in the trade of horses and mules or are employed in brick kilns. A significant number of these people established their residence here in 2013, asserting that they acquired land through hard work. Nonetheless, no houses have been constructed and they are staying in makeshift huts covered with plastic sheets and tarpaulins. Furthermore, all of them possess Aadhaar Cards.

According to media reports, it has been disclosed that three Muslim brothers were the first to settle in the area. Over time, their family and relatives expanded and they are currently cultivating over 26 bighas of land. Now, intelligence agencies have also increased their vigilance after the administration took cognisance of the matter.