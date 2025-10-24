Uttar Pradesh: Man commits suicide after chopping off genitals of his gay partner for raping his minor daughter

A man from the Khukhundu police station area in Deori, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on Friday (24th October), two days after he chopped off the private parts of a man who raped his minor daughter. Both the men were in a homosexual relationship.

The 32-year-old man, who was an orchestra performer, heard his daughter scream on Tuesday (21st October). When he rushed to her room, he saw blood on her six-year-old daughter’s clothes. She told her father that she was raped by his friend, Rambabu Yadav. Hearing his daughter’s words, the man lost control and grabbed a knife and chopped off Yadav’s genitals. Thereafter, he called the police and informed them about the incident.

The police arrested Rambabu Yadav and got him admitted to a hospital for treatment. A case under the provisions of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

However, two days after the incident, the father of the girl was found hanging in a room by his family. The sister of the man informed the police that after getting bail, accused Rambabu Yadav came to meet the man and misbehaved with him and abused him. The accused also told the police that he had been living in a homosexual relationship with the girl’s father.

Notably, after separation with his wife, the girl’s father was living in a small room and shared it with Yadav. It is being reported that they become closer while staying together. The girl was visiting her father when she was assaulted.

As a result of the claims of the accused, the father of the minor girl faced social scrutiny. She said that he was also deeply disturbed by what happened with her daughter and was feeling betrayed by the accused, whom he trusted blindly. She disclosed that a day before committing suicide, the father of the girl had cried all night. The next day, he bathed, performed puja and went to his room and locked it. When his family noticed that the room had been locked for some time, they broke down the door of the room and found him hanging.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of his death. The police said that the minor girl was moved to her maternal grandparents’ home and is receiving medical care and counselling.