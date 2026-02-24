Lucknow: 21-year-old son kills father, hides chopped body in blue drum after arguement over NEET preparation

On 20th February, a 21-year-old BCom student allegedly shot dead his father, dismembered the body and concealed the torso inside a blue drum at their residence in Ashiyana, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Akshat, had initially filed a missing complaint in which he claimed that his father, 49-year-old Manvendra Singh, had travelled to Delhi. A police investigation later revealed that the murder followed a dispute over pressure to pursue MBBS and prepare for the NEET examination.

Argument over career choice turns fatal

The incident took place in Sector L under Ashiyana police station limits. The deceased owned a pathology lab and was also reportedly engaged in the liquor trade. According to police, he had been urging his only son, Akshat, to prepare for NEET and become a doctor.

However, Akshat was unwilling to pursue medicine and had suggested that the family shut the pathology lab and instead start a restaurant business. On the morning of 20th February, an argument broke out between father and son. Police said that at around 4:30 am, Akshat used his father’s licensed rifle to shoot him dead inside the house.

Body cut into pieces, parts dumped

After killing his father, the accused reportedly dragged the body from the third floor to the ground floor, where he dismembered it in a vacant room. Several body parts were packed into a car and later dumped in the Kakori and Sadrauna areas. The torso was placed inside a blue drum and hidden inside the house. Reports suggest that he tried to destroy the torso using acid. The head of the deceased was later traced by the police.

Speaking to the media, police said that Akshat was planning to dispose of the remaining parts but was detained before he could do so. Forensic teams recovered the torso from the drum. Searches are ongoing to recover the missing body parts based on the disclosures made by the accused.

Missing complaint raised suspicion

On 23rd February, Akshat himself filed a missing complaint, stating that his father had woken him at 6 am on 20th February and said he was leaving for Delhi, promising to return by the next afternoon. He claimed that all three of his father’s mobile phones were switched off.

Police grew suspicious due to inconsistencies in his statements. Initially, he claimed his father had died by suicide. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the murder. The rifle used in the crime was recovered from beneath a mattress.

Sister witnessed crime, was threatened

Police said the accused shot his father in front of his 17-year-old sister, Kriti, and allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. Frightened, she remained silent. The accused later cleaned the car to remove blood stains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Veer Singh confirmed that the missing case has been converted into a murder case. The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway.