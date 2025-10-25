The bail applications of four accused in the case of forced religious conversion and Nikah (Islamic marriage) of a minor Hindu girl were rejected by a court of Special Judge IV (Prevention of Corruption Act), Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, on Friday (24th October). According to Jagran, the accused Mursaleen alias Murshalim, Mohammad Haseen, Abid Sultan alias Raju, and Asra Bibi, arrested after a case under Sections 137(2), 351(2), 352, and 191(2) of the BNS and Section 5(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was filed against them.

The case relates to a disturbing incident of kidnapping and forced religious conversion of a minor Hindu girl that came to light in the Konia area of Adampur police station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in September 2025. The police took cognisance of the case after the father of the victim wrote to the Commissioner of Police informing him about the kidnapping and religious conversion of his daughter and requested legal action against the accused.

The father said that the accused Nihal, a resident of Konia, had kidnapped his daughter three months ago. When he confronted Nihal and demanded the release of his daughter, he dismissed him, saying that his daughter had been converted to Islam and was married to a Maulvi. Nihal referred to the father of the victim as ‘Kafir‘ and said that he would send him to ‘Jahannum‘ (hell). Soon, a mob of around 200 people surrounded the victim’s father and tried to lynch him. He somehow managed to escape from there and save his life.

At the direction of the Commissioner of Police, an FIR was lodged by the police against the accused. The police initially arrested two accused and rescued the victim from the house of one of the accused.