Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Nihal abducts minor Hindu girl, converts victim to Islam and marries her off to Maulvi, abuses victim’s father as ‘kafir’ and attempts to lynch him

The accused have been booked under Section 137(2), 351(2), 352, and 191(2) of the BNS and Section 5(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

OpIndia Staff
12-year-old girl was abducted and converted to Islam.
AI Image generated by Gemini.

A disturbing case of kidnapping and religious conversion of a minor Hindu girl has come to light in the Konia area of Adampur police station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against four accused, including an unidentified person, at the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Mohit Aggarwal.

According to reports, the father wrote to the Commissioner of Police, informing him about the kidnapping and religious conversion of his daughter and requested legal action against the accused.

The complainant said that the accused Nihal, a resident of Konia, had kidnapped his daughter three months ago. When the complainant came to know about this, he confronted Nihal and demanded the release of his daughter.

However, Nihal dismissed him, saying that his daughter had been converted to Islam and was married to a Maulvi. He reportedly referred to the complainant as ‘Kafir‘ and said that he would send him to ‘Jahannum‘ (hell).

Nihal told the father of the victim that now his daughter belonged to them and would not return. Nihal’s father, Abbu Shareef, brother, Lalu, and a few other relatives threatened to kill the complainant.

Soon, a mob of around 200 people surrounded the victim’s father and tried to lynch him. He somehow managed to escape from there and save his life.

The father alleged that he informed the local police at the Kazzakpura police post and the Adampura police station, but was turned away without any help.

The disheartened father finally appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Mohit Aggarwal, for help. On Monday (1st September), the Commissioner of Police ordered the filing of the FIR, after which the police sprang into action.

Two people were arrested by the police, including Nihal and a woman, in connection with the case late on Monday (1st September).

The police are looking for the father and the brother of Nihal, who are on the run. The accused have been booked under Section 137(2), 351(2), 352, and 191(2) of the BNS and Section 5(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The police have assured to take strict legal action against the accused and rescue the girl. An investigation is currently underway.

