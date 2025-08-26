‘We count on India’s contribution’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks PM Modi for greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (26th August) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate India’s dedication to peace and dialogue,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. He further said, “Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

Zelenskyy also posted PM Modi’s letter in which the Prime Minister thanked him for his message and kind wishes on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

“I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India,” PM Modi said in a letter addressed to Zelenskyy.

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day. He further conveyed his wishes for Zelenskyy’s health and well-being

Highlighting India’s commitment to peace, Modi said, “India has always stood on the side of peace. India remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Both leaders underlined the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and strengthened bilateral cooperation.