The conflict over seat-sharing among the partners of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is escalating as the assembly elections are approaching. Discontent regarding the allocation of tickets has also been reported within the Congress party. Several leaders, including Anand Madhav, the former Chairman of the Research Cell and spokesperson have charged that the ticket distribution has been compromised and tickets were provided in return for bribes.

Madhav has resigned and other prominent leaders, including Chhatrapati Yadav, Gajanand Shahi, Nagendra Prasad and Ranjan Singh have similarly expressed their frustration accusing that the Grand Old party will not achieve even 10 seats in the state polls. The allegations are rooted in Chhatrapati Yadav’s failure to receive a ticket for Khagaria this time.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Chandan Yadav has been the made the candidate in his place. The leaders contended that if an MLA’s ticket is denied then they should be nominated from an alternative constituency.

Furthermore, the lack of coordination between the Mahagathbandhan and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) decision to run independently have added to the complexity of the situation. The latter plans to nominate candidates for six seats, while numerous other leaders continue to vie for positions within the grand alliance.

The initial phase of elections is set for 6th November with the final date for the withdrawal of nominations is 20th October. The current developments prompted concerns regarding the unity of the Mahagathbandhan, potentially allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to gain an advantage.