‘Dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind in UP is akin to getting a ticket for Jahannum:’ CM Yogi Adityanath warns anti-social elements

On Sunday (28th September), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned anti-social elements in the State, who are eyeing to create unrest as part of their ulterior motive of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind.’

While addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Some people live in India but actively promote anti-national activities using the slogan of Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

“It will not be permitted on Indian soil. This country will run on the ideals of the great saints,” he pointed.

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Some people living in India are working to encourage anti‑national activities inside the country by raising the slogan 'Ghazwa‑e‑Hind.' But Ghazwa‑e‑Hind will not take place on Indian soil…" pic.twitter.com/sl9HGuer5d — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2025

“Even dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind is akin to getting a ticket for Jahannum (Hell). If someone wants to be condemned to Hell, then they should dare try creating unrest in the country in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind, Yogi Adityanath warned.

“Those who are actively working with this ideology in mind, they must listen to this with open ears – Sooner or later they will be taken to the cleaners like Chhangur Baba (aka Jalaluddin).