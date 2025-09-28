Sunday, September 28, 2025

‘Dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind in UP is akin to getting a ticket for Jahannum:’ CM Yogi Adityanath warns anti-social elements

On Sunday (28th September), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned anti-social elements in the State, who are eyeing to create unrest as part of their ulterior motive of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind.’

While addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Some people live in India but actively promote anti-national activities using the slogan of Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

“It will not be permitted on Indian soil. This country will run on the ideals of the great saints,” he pointed.

“Even dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind is akin to getting a ticket for Jahannum (Hell). If someone wants to be condemned to Hell, then they should dare try creating unrest in the country in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind, Yogi Adityanath warned.

“Those who are actively working with this ideology in mind, they must listen to this with open ears – Sooner or later they will be taken to the cleaners like Chhangur Baba (aka Jalaluddin).

